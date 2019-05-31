Cenlub Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore, up 5.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore in March 2019 up 5.54% from Rs. 13.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2019 down 35.7% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2019 up 8.77% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2018.

Cenlub EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.48 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.97 in March 2018.

Cenlub shares closed at 74.90 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.16% returns over the last 6 months and 44.04% over the last 12 months.