Cenlub Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.21 crore, down 4.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.21 crore in June 2023 down 4.81% from Rs. 12.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2023 up 4.97% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2023 up 4.57% from Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2022.

Cenlub EPS has increased to Rs. 3.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.03 in June 2022.

Cenlub shares closed at 324.35 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 161.89% returns over the last 6 months and 164.34% over the last 12 months.