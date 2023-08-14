English
    Cenlub Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.21 crore, down 4.81% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cenlub Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.21 crore in June 2023 down 4.81% from Rs. 12.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2023 up 4.97% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2023 up 4.57% from Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2022.

    Cenlub EPS has increased to Rs. 3.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.03 in June 2022.

    Cenlub shares closed at 324.35 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 161.89% returns over the last 6 months and 164.34% over the last 12 months.

    Cenlub Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.2111.1312.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.2111.1312.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.966.697.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.65-0.33-0.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.332.402.29
    Depreciation0.200.110.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.412.371.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.97-0.121.66
    Other Income0.120.500.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.090.392.00
    Interest0.110.030.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.980.361.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.980.361.89
    Tax0.500.150.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.480.211.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.480.211.41
    Equity Share Capital4.664.664.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.180.443.03
    Diluted EPS3.180.443.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.180.443.03
    Diluted EPS3.180.443.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:00 pm

