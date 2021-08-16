Cenlub Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.99 crore, up 56.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.99 crore in June 2021 up 56.55% from Rs. 4.46 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021 up 20.85% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021 down 10.13% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2020.

Cenlub EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2020.

Cenlub shares closed at 91.55 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 70.96% returns over the last 6 months and 129.16% over the last 12 months.