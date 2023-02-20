Cenlub Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.62 crore, up 27.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.62 crore in December 2022 up 27.07% from Rs. 12.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 up 364.87% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2022 up 247.18% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.