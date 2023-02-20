Cenlub Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.62 crore, up 27.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.62 crore in December 2022 up 27.07% from Rs. 12.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 up 364.87% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2022 up 247.18% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.

Cenlub EPS has increased to Rs. 7.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.64 in December 2021.

Cenlub shares closed at 164.60 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.93% returns over the last 6 months and 33.82% over the last 12 months.