Cenlub Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore, down 12.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore in December 2021 down 12.64% from Rs. 14.07 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021 down 49.09% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021 down 42.51% from Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2020.

Cenlub EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.21 in December 2020.

Cenlub shares closed at 125.25 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.05% returns over the last 6 months and 133.68% over the last 12 months.