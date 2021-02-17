Cenlub Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.07 crore, up 91.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.07 crore in December 2020 up 91.32% from Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2020 up 139.88% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2020 up 1958.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

Cenlub EPS has increased to Rs. 3.21 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2019.

Cenlub shares closed at 53.55 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.04% returns over the last 6 months and 20.74% over the last 12 months.