 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cement sector to stage demand, earnings recovery: Brokerages

Ravindra Sonavane
Nov 28, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

The cooling of fuel costs and the Union government’s construction spree in the run-up to the 2024 general elections are expected to help margins and volumes.

Demand is likely to revive in the cement sector in the coming months, along with an uptick in earnings, following a weak September quarter with decade-low operating margins because of higher energy prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, said analysts.

Analysts believe the demand recovery will be led by the expected pre-general election spending by the government during the next fiscal. Also, energy prices have softened in the past few months, which will help reduce costs, analysts added.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)‐Gramin, the government plans to construct 27.2 million houses before the 2024 general elections. Till date, 20.6 mn houses have been constructed (76 percent of the target), while another 4.2 mn have been sanctioned and are under construction. Under PMAY‐Urban, 6.1 mn houses have been constructed (51 percent of the targeted 12 mn), while 34 percent of the houses are in various stages of construction. A total of 4.3 mn homes (2.4 mn rural and 1.9 mn) are yet to be sanctioned.

Business Standard reported on Monday that the government is looking to allocate an additional Rs 28000 crore for the flagship rural housing programme, PMAY-Gramin this fiscal year to ensure completion of the targeted dwellings before the next general election in 2024.

"Given the upcoming polls, we believe the government will accelerate the sanction process to achieve the target by Dec '23. We believe that houses under construction along with those awaiting sanction will generate demand for 98 MT (metric tonne) of cement between FY23‐25. Hence, we are positive on the sector’s long‐term demand and pricing," said Yes Securities in its 23 November note to investors.

"Having said that, we are cautiously positive on industry margins given the continued energy price volatility (pet coke moved up to $200 per tonne in Oct ’22, while African coal softened to $200 per tonne. However, Q3FY23 should gain from the softening of fuel prices over May‐September ’22 as companies had stocked up on low‐cost fuel inventory," the Yes Securities report added.