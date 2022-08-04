Cella Space Ltd Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, up 55.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in June 2022 up 55.88% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 up 244.58% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2022 up 45.54% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2021.

Cella Space Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2021.

Cella Space Ltd shares closed at 6.47 on August 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.83% returns over the last 6 months and -5.96% over the last 12 months.