Cella Space Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, up 36.59% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.74 1.76 1.27 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.74 1.76 1.27 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.29 0.27 0.17 Depreciation 0.36 0.37 0.32 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.25 0.27 0.09 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.84 0.85 0.70 Other Income 0.10 0.09 0.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.95 0.94 0.75 Interest 0.66 0.70 0.74 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.29 0.23 0.01 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.29 0.23 0.01 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.29 0.23 0.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.29 0.23 0.01 Equity Share Capital 20.15 20.15 19.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.14 0.12 0.00 Diluted EPS 0.14 0.12 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.14 0.12 0.00 Diluted EPS 0.14 0.12 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited