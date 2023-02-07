Cella Space Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, up 36.59% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cella Space Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in December 2022 up 36.59% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 3733.33% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2022 up 22.43% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.
Cella Space Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.
|Cella Space Ltd shares closed at 8.98 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.79% returns over the last 6 months and 49.67% over the last 12 months.
|Cella Space Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.74
|1.76
|1.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.74
|1.76
|1.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.27
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.37
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.25
|0.27
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.84
|0.85
|0.70
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.09
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.95
|0.94
|0.75
|Interest
|0.66
|0.70
|0.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.29
|0.23
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.29
|0.23
|0.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.29
|0.23
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.29
|0.23
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|20.15
|20.15
|19.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.12
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.12
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.12
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.12
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited