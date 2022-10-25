Cella Space Ltd Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore, up 41.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore in September 2022 up 41.31% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 228.29% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2022 up 32.65% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.

Cella Space Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.

Cella Space Ltd shares closed at 8.49 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 62.33% returns over the last 6 months and 49.21% over the last 12 months.