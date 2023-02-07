 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cella Space Ltd Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, up 36.59% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cella Space Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in December 2022 up 36.59% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 3932.39% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 21.5% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

Cella Space Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.74 1.76 1.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.74 1.76 1.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.29 0.27 0.17
Depreciation 0.36 0.37 0.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.25 0.27 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.84 0.85 0.70
Other Income 0.10 0.09 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.94 0.93 0.75
Interest 0.66 0.70 0.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.29 0.23 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.29 0.23 0.01
Tax 0.00 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.29 0.23 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.29 0.23 0.01
Minority Interest 0.00 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.29 0.23 0.01
Equity Share Capital 20.15 20.15 19.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.12 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.14 0.12 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.12 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.14 0.12 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited