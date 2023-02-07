Cella Space Ltd Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, up 36.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in December 2022 up 36.59% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 3932.39% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 21.5% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.