Cella Space Ltd Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, up 36.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in December 2022 up 36.59% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 3932.39% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 21.5% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

Cella Space Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Cella Space Ltd shares closed at 8.98 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.79% returns over the last 6 months and 49.67% over the last 12 months.