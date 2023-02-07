English
    Cella Space Ltd Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, up 36.59% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cella Space Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in December 2022 up 36.59% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 3932.39% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 21.5% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

    Cella Space Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.741.761.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.741.761.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.290.270.17
    Depreciation0.360.370.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.270.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.840.850.70
    Other Income0.100.090.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.940.930.75
    Interest0.660.700.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.290.230.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.290.230.01
    Tax0.00----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.290.230.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.290.230.01
    Minority Interest0.00----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.290.230.01
    Equity Share Capital20.1520.1519.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.120.00
    Diluted EPS0.140.12--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.120.00
    Diluted EPS0.140.12--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited