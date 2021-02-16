Cella Space Ltd Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, down 37.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in December 2020 down 37.2% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020 down 18.92% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2020 down 9.3% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2019.

Cella Space Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2019.

Cella Space Ltd shares closed at 5.25 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -5.41% returns over the last 6 months and 40.00% over the last 12 months.