Celebrity Fash Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.32 crore, up 14.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.32 crore in September 2022 up 14.02% from Rs. 85.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2022 up 37.01% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in September 2022 up 12.24% from Rs. 4.74 crore in September 2021.

Celebrity Fash EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in September 2021.

Celebrity Fash shares closed at 21.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.20% returns over the last 6 months and 116.41% over the last 12 months.