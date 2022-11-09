English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Celebrity Fash Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.32 crore, up 14.02% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Celebrity Fashions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.32 crore in September 2022 up 14.02% from Rs. 85.35 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2022 up 37.01% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in September 2022 up 12.24% from Rs. 4.74 crore in September 2021.

    Celebrity Fash EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in September 2021.

    Close

    Celebrity Fash shares closed at 21.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.20% returns over the last 6 months and 116.41% over the last 12 months.

    Celebrity Fashions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.3274.8785.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.3274.8785.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials55.8655.5545.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.88-17.878.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.6219.1116.60
    Depreciation1.881.871.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.5011.789.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.344.433.06
    Other Income-0.90-1.59-0.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.442.842.83
    Interest1.701.431.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.741.411.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.741.411.27
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.741.411.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.741.411.27
    Equity Share Capital51.6751.6747.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.270.27
    Diluted EPS0.220.270.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.270.27
    Diluted EPS0.220.270.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Celebrity Fash #Celebrity Fashions #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:53 pm