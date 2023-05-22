Celebrity Fash Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 96.80 crore, up 4.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.80 crore in March 2023 up 4.48% from Rs. 92.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 86.11% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2023 down 36.61% from Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2022.

Celebrity Fash EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2022.

Celebrity Fash shares closed at 14.00 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.03% returns over the last 6 months and -9.39% over the last 12 months.