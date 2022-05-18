Celebrity Fash Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.65 crore, up 3.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.65 crore in March 2022 up 3.2% from Rs. 89.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2022 up 113.02% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2022 up 48.73% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2021.

Celebrity Fash EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2021.

Celebrity Fash shares closed at 15.55 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 59.49% returns over the last 6 months and 177.68% over the last 12 months.