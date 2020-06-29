Celebrity Fash Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 74.54 crore, down 13.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.54 crore in March 2020 down 13.24% from Rs. 85.92 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 100.86% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2020 down 46.17% from Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2019.

Celebrity Fash shares closed at 5.50 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -17.91% returns over the last 6 months and -14.06% over the last 12 months.