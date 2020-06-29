Celebrity Fash Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 74.54 crore, down 13.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Celebrity Fashions are:
Net Sales at Rs 74.54 crore in March 2020 down 13.24% from Rs. 85.92 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 100.86% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2020 down 46.17% from Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2019.
Celebrity Fash shares closed at 5.50 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -17.91% returns over the last 6 months and -14.06% over the last 12 months.
|Celebrity Fashions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|74.54
|45.14
|85.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|74.54
|45.14
|85.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|42.81
|31.70
|43.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.20
|-15.17
|11.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.96
|14.97
|14.43
|Depreciation
|1.43
|2.60
|0.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.35
|7.87
|11.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.79
|3.17
|3.87
|Other Income
|-3.27
|-0.37
|0.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.52
|2.80
|4.51
|Interest
|1.62
|1.84
|2.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.96
|2.33
|Exceptional Items
|0.08
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|0.96
|2.33
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.96
|2.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.96
|2.33
|Equity Share Capital
|47.77
|47.77
|47.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.17
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.17
|0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.17
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.17
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:42 am