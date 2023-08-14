Celebrity Fash Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 96.12 crore, up 28.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.12 crore in June 2023 up 28.38% from Rs. 74.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2023 up 26.95% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2023 up 29.94% from Rs. 4.71 crore in June 2022.

Celebrity Fash EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2022.

Celebrity Fash shares closed at 14.37 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.29% returns over the last 6 months and -6.69% over the last 12 months.