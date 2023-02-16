Celebrity Fash Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.22 crore, down 1.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Celebrity Fashions are:Net Sales at Rs 95.22 crore in December 2022 down 1.81% from Rs. 96.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2022 down 15.82% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2022 up 7.39% from Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2021.
Celebrity Fash EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2021.
|Celebrity Fash shares closed at 15.15 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.98% returns over the last 6 months and -3.19% over the last 12 months.
|Celebrity Fashions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|95.22
|97.32
|96.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|95.22
|97.32
|96.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|56.77
|55.86
|56.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.09
|-2.88
|6.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.70
|20.62
|17.22
|Depreciation
|2.40
|1.88
|1.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.33
|17.50
|11.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.11
|4.34
|3.63
|Other Income
|-0.39
|-0.90
|1.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.72
|3.44
|4.71
|Interest
|2.22
|1.70
|1.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.50
|1.74
|2.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.50
|1.74
|2.97
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.50
|1.74
|2.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.50
|1.74
|2.97
|Equity Share Capital
|51.67
|51.67
|47.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.43
|0.22
|0.62
|Diluted EPS
|0.43
|0.22
|0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.43
|0.22
|0.62
|Diluted EPS
|0.43
|0.22
|0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
