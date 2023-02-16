English
    Celebrity Fash Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.22 crore, down 1.81% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Celebrity Fashions are:Net Sales at Rs 95.22 crore in December 2022 down 1.81% from Rs. 96.98 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2022 down 15.82% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2022 up 7.39% from Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2021.
    Celebrity Fash EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2021.Celebrity Fash shares closed at 15.15 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.98% returns over the last 6 months and -3.19% over the last 12 months.
    Celebrity Fashions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations95.2297.3296.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations95.2297.3296.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.7755.8656.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.09-2.886.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.7020.6217.22
    Depreciation2.401.881.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.3317.5011.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.114.343.63
    Other Income-0.39-0.901.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.723.444.71
    Interest2.221.701.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.501.742.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.501.742.97
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.501.742.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.501.742.97
    Equity Share Capital51.6751.6747.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.220.62
    Diluted EPS0.430.220.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.220.62
    Diluted EPS0.430.220.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:33 am