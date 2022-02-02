Celebrity Fash Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 96.98 crore, up 85.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.98 crore in December 2021 up 85.57% from Rs. 52.26 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021 up 318.31% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2021 up 86.24% from Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2020.

Celebrity Fash EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2020.

Celebrity Fash shares closed at 17.85 on February 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.83% returns over the last 6 months and 205.13% over the last 12 months.