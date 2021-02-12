Celebrity Fash Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 52.26 crore, up 15.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.26 crore in December 2020 up 15.77% from Rs. 45.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020 down 26.04% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2020 down 34.07% from Rs. 5.40 crore in December 2019.

Celebrity Fash EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2019.

Celebrity Fash shares closed at 5.60 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.43% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.