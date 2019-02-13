Celebrity Fash Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 40.17 crore, up 8.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.17 crore in December 2018 up 8.71% from Rs. 36.95 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2018 down 59.68% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2018 down 28.13% from Rs. 6.86 crore in December 2017.

Celebrity Fash EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.72 in December 2017.

Celebrity Fash shares closed at 8.35 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.13% returns over the last 6 months and -55.82% over the last 12 months.