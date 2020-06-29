Ceinsys Tech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.84 crore, up 7.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.84 crore in March 2020 up 7.27% from Rs. 56.71 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2020 down 38.95% from Rs. 9.25 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.21 crore in March 2020 down 21.32% from Rs. 16.79 crore in March 2019.

Ceinsys Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.08 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.34 in March 2019.

Ceinsys Tech shares closed at 89.30 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 21.50% returns over the last 6 months