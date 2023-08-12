English
    Ceinsys Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.57 crore, up 43.2% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ceinsys Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.57 crore in June 2023 up 43.2% from Rs. 28.33 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2023 up 1256.42% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.73 crore in June 2023 up 214.03% from Rs. 2.78 crore in June 2022.

    Ceinsys Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2022.

    Ceinsys Tech shares closed at 198.15 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.66% returns over the last 6 months and 37.18% over the last 12 months.

    Ceinsys Tech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.5761.4128.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.5761.4128.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.3012.501.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.10-0.190.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.0614.7310.26
    Depreciation0.930.680.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.6814.9714.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.5018.721.52
    Other Income0.300.300.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.8019.022.05
    Interest1.502.281.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.3016.740.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.3016.740.38
    Tax1.754.730.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.5512.010.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.5512.010.34
    Equity Share Capital15.4315.4315.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.957.780.22
    Diluted EPS2.957.780.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.957.780.22
    Diluted EPS2.957.780.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

