Ceinsys Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.33 crore, down 30.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.33 crore in June 2022 down 30.79% from Rs. 40.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022 down 88.81% from Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.78 crore in June 2022 down 60.17% from Rs. 6.98 crore in June 2021.

Ceinsys Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.70 in June 2021.

Ceinsys Tech shares closed at 149.35 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.85% returns over the last 6 months and -5.77% over the last 12 months.