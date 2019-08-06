Ceinsys Tech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.29 crore, up 14.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.29 crore in June 2019 up 14.47% from Rs. 29.08 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.26 crore in June 2019 up 208.45% from Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.70 crore in June 2019 up 696.94% from Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2018.

Ceinsys Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.73 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.37 in June 2018.

Ceinsys Tech shares closed at 84.85 on July 30, 2019 (BSE)