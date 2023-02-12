Ceinsys Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.25 crore, down 23.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.25 crore in December 2022 down 23.58% from Rs. 51.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 down 145.04% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 91.98% from Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2021.