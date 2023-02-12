Ceinsys Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.25 crore, down 23.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ceinsys Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.25 crore in December 2022 down 23.58% from Rs. 51.36 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 down 145.04% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 91.98% from Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2021.
Ceinsys Tech shares closed at 147.50 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.87% returns over the last 6 months and -14.47% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ceinsys Tech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.25
|38.05
|51.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.25
|38.05
|51.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.62
|4.68
|5.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.14
|-0.37
|-1.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.05
|14.70
|8.50
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.75
|0.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.93
|22.27
|32.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-3.98
|5.67
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.22
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-3.75
|5.98
|Interest
|2.19
|2.21
|2.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.38
|-5.97
|3.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.38
|-5.97
|3.52
|Tax
|-1.23
|-1.13
|0.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.15
|-4.84
|2.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.15
|-4.84
|2.55
|Equity Share Capital
|15.43
|15.43
|11.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|-3.14
|2.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|-3.14
|2.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|-3.14
|2.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|-3.14
|2.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited