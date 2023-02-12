 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ceinsys Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.25 crore, down 23.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ceinsys Tech are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.25 crore in December 2022 down 23.58% from Rs. 51.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 down 145.04% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 91.98% from Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2021.

Ceinsys Tech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 39.25 38.05 51.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 39.25 38.05 51.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.62 4.68 5.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.14 -0.37 -1.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.05 14.70 8.50
Depreciation 0.72 0.75 0.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.93 22.27 32.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 -3.98 5.67
Other Income 0.02 0.22 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 -3.75 5.98
Interest 2.19 2.21 2.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.38 -5.97 3.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.38 -5.97 3.52
Tax -1.23 -1.13 0.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.15 -4.84 2.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.15 -4.84 2.55
Equity Share Capital 15.43 15.43 11.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.74 -3.14 2.29
Diluted EPS -0.74 -3.14 2.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.74 -3.14 2.29
Diluted EPS -0.74 -3.14 2.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited