    Ceinsys Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.25 crore, down 23.58% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ceinsys Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.25 crore in December 2022 down 23.58% from Rs. 51.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 down 145.04% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 91.98% from Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2021.

    Ceinsys Tech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.2538.0551.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.2538.0551.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.624.685.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.14-0.37-1.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0514.708.50
    Depreciation0.720.750.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.9322.2732.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-3.985.67
    Other Income0.020.220.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.18-3.755.98
    Interest2.192.212.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.38-5.973.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.38-5.973.52
    Tax-1.23-1.130.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.15-4.842.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.15-4.842.55
    Equity Share Capital15.4315.4311.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.74-3.142.29
    Diluted EPS-0.74-3.142.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.74-3.142.29
    Diluted EPS-0.74-3.142.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited