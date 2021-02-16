Ceinsys Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 48.30 crore, down 12.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.30 crore in December 2020 down 12.98% from Rs. 55.51 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2020 down 38.97% from Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.18 crore in December 2020 down 36.34% from Rs. 14.42 crore in December 2019.

Ceinsys Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.91 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.40 in December 2019.

Ceinsys Tech shares closed at 120.00 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 15.44% over the last 12 months.