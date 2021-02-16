MARKET NEWS

Ceinsys Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 48.30 crore, down 12.98% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 02:34 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ceinsys Tech are:

Net Sales at Rs 48.30 crore in December 2020 down 12.98% from Rs. 55.51 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2020 down 38.97% from Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.18 crore in December 2020 down 36.34% from Rs. 14.42 crore in December 2019.

Ceinsys Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.91 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.40 in December 2019.

Ceinsys Tech shares closed at 120.00 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 15.44% over the last 12 months.

Ceinsys Tech
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations48.3048.1455.51
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations48.3048.1455.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods3.233.395.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.080.49-0.21
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.757.419.03
Depreciation0.820.860.97
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses29.3130.6026.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.115.3913.27
Other Income0.251.280.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.366.6713.45
Interest3.023.194.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.333.489.35
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.333.489.35
Tax0.99-0.302.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.343.787.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.343.787.12
Equity Share Capital11.1211.1211.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.913.406.40
Diluted EPS3.913.406.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.913.406.40
Diluted EPS3.913.406.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ceinsys Tech #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Feb 16, 2021 01:33 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

