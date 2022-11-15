Ceinsys Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.44 crore, down 0.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.44 crore in September 2022 down 0.33% from Rs. 53.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in September 2022 up 404.2% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2022 down 57.51% from Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2021.

Ceinsys Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in September 2021.

Ceinsys Tech shares closed at 146.15 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.94% returns over the last 6 months and -1.05% over the last 12 months.