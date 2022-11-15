English
    Ceinsys Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.44 crore, down 0.33% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ceinsys Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.44 crore in September 2022 down 0.33% from Rs. 53.62 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in September 2022 up 404.2% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2022 down 57.51% from Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2021.

    Ceinsys Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in September 2021.

    Ceinsys Tech shares closed at 146.15 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.94% returns over the last 6 months and -1.05% over the last 12 months.

    Ceinsys Tech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.4441.0153.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.4441.0153.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.671.524.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.370.28-0.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.9316.577.79
    Depreciation1.061.050.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.8616.3337.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.295.272.81
    Other Income0.290.580.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.585.853.18
    Interest2.241.702.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.654.150.47
    Exceptional Items1.561.80--
    P/L Before Tax-0.105.950.47
    Tax-1.600.510.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.505.440.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.505.440.30
    Minority Interest---0.31--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.505.130.30
    Equity Share Capital15.4315.4311.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.973.330.27
    Diluted EPS0.973.330.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.973.330.27
    Diluted EPS0.973.330.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

