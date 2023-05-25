English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ceinsys Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.95 crore, up 28.05% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ceinsys Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.95 crore in March 2023 up 28.05% from Rs. 56.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.23 crore in March 2023 up 532.28% from Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.31 crore in March 2023 up 253.57% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2022.

    Ceinsys Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 13.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.72 in March 2022.

    Ceinsys Tech shares closed at 139.25 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.43% returns over the last 6 months and -13.78% over the last 12 months.

    Ceinsys Tech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.9552.0956.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.9552.0956.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.4411.628.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.190.141.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.7421.8813.20
    Depreciation1.341.050.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.1616.2228.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.461.194.85
    Other Income0.501.030.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.972.225.46
    Interest2.302.211.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.660.013.73
    Exceptional Items--1.18--
    P/L Before Tax18.661.193.73
    Tax0.64-1.531.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.022.721.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.022.721.82
    Minority Interest-----0.32
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.20--1.86
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.232.723.36
    Equity Share Capital15.4315.4315.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.751.762.72
    Diluted EPS13.751.762.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.751.762.72
    Diluted EPS13.751.762.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ceinsys Tech #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 10:55 pm