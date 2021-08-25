Ceinsys Tech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 40.93 crore, up 47.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.93 crore in June 2021 up 47.23% from Rs. 27.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2021 up 146.92% from Rs. 6.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.99 crore in June 2021 up 376.28% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2020.

Ceinsys Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.69 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.74 in June 2020.

Ceinsys Tech shares closed at 141.95 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 6.05% returns over the last 6 months and 22.63% over the last 12 months.