Ceinsys Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.09 crore, up 1.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.09 crore in December 2022 up 1.41% from Rs. 51.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2022 up 6.93% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 down 51.34% from Rs. 6.72 crore in December 2021.