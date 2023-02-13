English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ceinsys Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.09 crore, up 1.41% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ceinsys Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.09 crore in December 2022 up 1.41% from Rs. 51.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2022 up 6.93% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 down 51.34% from Rs. 6.72 crore in December 2021.

    Ceinsys Tech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.0953.4451.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.0953.4451.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.624.675.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.14-0.37-1.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.8821.938.50
    Depreciation1.051.060.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.2225.8632.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.190.295.67
    Other Income1.030.290.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.220.585.97
    Interest2.212.242.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.01-1.653.51
    Exceptional Items1.181.56--
    P/L Before Tax1.19-0.103.51
    Tax-1.53-1.600.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.721.502.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.721.502.54
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.721.502.54
    Equity Share Capital15.4315.4311.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.760.972.29
    Diluted EPS1.760.972.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.760.972.29
    Diluted EPS1.760.972.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited