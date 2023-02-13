Ceinsys Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.09 crore, up 1.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.09 crore in December 2022 up 1.41% from Rs. 51.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2022 up 6.93% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 down 51.34% from Rs. 6.72 crore in December 2021.

Ceinsys Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.76 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.29 in December 2021.

Ceinsys Tech shares closed at 149.40 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.40% returns over the last 6 months and -13.37% over the last 12 months.