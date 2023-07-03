Ceeta Industrie Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore, up 419.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore in March 2023 up 419.07% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 down 2476.92% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 140% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Ceeta Industrie shares closed at 25.38 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.33% returns over the last 6 months and 61.14% over the last 12 months.