    Ceeta Industrie Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore, up 419.07% Y-o-Y

    July 03, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ceeta Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore in March 2023 up 419.07% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 down 2476.92% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 140% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    Ceeta Industrie shares closed at 25.38 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.33% returns over the last 6 months and 61.14% over the last 12 months.

    Ceeta Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.710.300.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.710.300.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.960.31--
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.48-0.14--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.610.410.22
    Depreciation0.240.170.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.700.700.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.31-1.15-0.60
    Other Income0.311.280.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.120.06
    Interest0.270.170.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.27-0.050.06
    Exceptional Items-----0.06
    P/L Before Tax-0.27-0.05-0.01
    Tax0.22---0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.49-0.050.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.49-0.050.02
    Equity Share Capital1.451.451.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-0.030.01
    Diluted EPS-0.34-0.030.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-0.030.01
    Diluted EPS-0.34-0.030.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

