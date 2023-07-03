Ceeta Industrie Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore, up 419.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ceeta Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore in March 2023 up 419.07% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 down 2476.92% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 140% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.
Ceeta Industrie shares closed at 25.38 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.33% returns over the last 6 months and 61.14% over the last 12 months.
|Ceeta Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.71
|0.30
|0.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.71
|0.30
|0.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.96
|0.31
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.48
|-0.14
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.61
|0.41
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.17
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.70
|0.70
|0.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-1.15
|-0.60
|Other Income
|0.31
|1.28
|0.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.12
|0.06
|Interest
|0.27
|0.17
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.05
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.06
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|-0.05
|-0.01
|Tax
|0.22
|--
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.49
|-0.05
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.49
|-0.05
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|1.45
|1.45
|1.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.03
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.03
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.03
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.03
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited