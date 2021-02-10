Ceeta Industrie Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 64.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in December 2020 down 64.33% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020 up 645.3% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020 up 93.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

Ceeta Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Ceeta Industrie shares closed at 3.93 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.32% returns over the last 6 months and -3.44% over the last 12 months.