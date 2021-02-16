Ceenik Exports Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 5.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in December 2020 down 5.94% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 133.57% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020 up 135.29% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

Ceenik Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.33 in December 2019.

Ceenik Exports shares closed at 7.49 on December 24, 2020 (BSE)