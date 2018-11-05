Ceejay Finance Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore, down 9.85% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore in September 2018 down 9.85% from Rs. 4.30 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2018 down 13.92% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in September 2018 down 14.54% from Rs. 2.82 crore in September 2017.

Ceejay Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.02 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.67 in September 2017.

Ceejay Finance shares closed at 121.00 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -24.80% returns over the last 6 months and 7.08% over the last 12 months.