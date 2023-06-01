Ceejay Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore, down 14.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore in March 2023 down 14.44% from Rs. 6.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2023 up 57.83% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2023 up 29.1% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2022.

Ceejay Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 5.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.49 in March 2022.

Ceejay Finance shares closed at 137.05 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.42% returns over the last 6 months and 28.20% over the last 12 months.