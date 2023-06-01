English
    Ceejay Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore, down 14.44% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ceejay Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore in March 2023 down 14.44% from Rs. 6.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2023 up 57.83% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2023 up 29.1% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2022.

    Ceejay Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 5.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.49 in March 2022.

    Ceejay Finance shares closed at 137.05 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.42% returns over the last 6 months and 28.20% over the last 12 months.

    Ceejay Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.344.836.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.344.836.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.760.810.80
    Depreciation0.050.050.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.08-0.251.29
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.241.441.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.372.772.70
    Other Income0.050.04-0.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.412.812.64
    Interest0.960.800.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.462.001.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.462.001.81
    Tax0.560.380.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.901.621.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.901.621.20
    Equity Share Capital3.453.453.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.514.713.49
    Diluted EPS5.514.713.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.514.713.49
    Diluted EPS5.514.713.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ceejay Finance #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:33 pm