Ceejay Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.24 crore, up 138.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.24 crore in March 2022 up 138.86% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2022 up 64.08% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2022 up 66.46% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2021.

Ceejay Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.13 in March 2021.

Ceejay Finance shares closed at 102.40 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.09% returns over the last 6 months and 19.98% over the last 12 months.