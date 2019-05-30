Ceejay Finance Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.03 crore, down 15.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.03 crore in March 2019 down 15.99% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2019 down 16.97% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2019 down 15.14% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2018.

Ceejay Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.91 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.50 in March 2018.

Ceejay Finance shares closed at 132.00 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 10.00% returns over the last 6 months and 5.68% over the last 12 months.