Ceejay Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.02 crore, up 28.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.02 crore in June 2022 up 28.06% from Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2022 up 16.87% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2022 up 23.98% from Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2021.

Ceejay Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 5.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.33 in June 2021.

Ceejay Finance shares closed at 99.95 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.80% returns over the last 6 months and 1.06% over the last 12 months.