Ceejay Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore, up 2.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore in June 2021 up 2.22% from Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2021 up 21.52% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2021 up 6.96% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2020.

Ceejay Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 4.33 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.57 in June 2020.

Ceejay Finance shares closed at 95.45 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 1.11% returns over the last 6 months and -12.39% over the last 12 months.