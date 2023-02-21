Ceejay Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.83 crore, up 11.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.83 crore in December 2022 up 11.57% from Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2022 up 16.12% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 up 10.85% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.