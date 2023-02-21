English
    Ceejay Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.83 crore, up 11.57% Y-o-Y

    February 21, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ceejay Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.83 crore in December 2022 up 11.57% from Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2022 up 16.12% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 up 10.85% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.

    Ceejay Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.06 in December 2021.

    Ceejay Finance shares closed at 107.30 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.60% returns over the last 6 months and 9.32% over the last 12 months.

    Ceejay Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.834.544.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.834.544.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.810.810.72
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.25-0.600.18
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.441.340.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.772.942.50
    Other Income0.040.020.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.812.962.53
    Interest0.800.890.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.002.061.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.002.061.92
    Tax0.380.490.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.621.571.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.621.571.40
    Equity Share Capital3.453.453.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.714.564.06
    Diluted EPS4.714.564.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.714.564.06
    Diluted EPS4.714.564.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

