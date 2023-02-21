Ceejay Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.83 crore, up 11.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.83 crore in December 2022 up 11.57% from Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2022 up 16.12% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 up 10.85% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.

Ceejay Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.06 in December 2021.

Ceejay Finance shares closed at 107.30 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.60% returns over the last 6 months and 9.32% over the last 12 months.