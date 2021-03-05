Ceejay Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, down 14.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in December 2020 down 14.72% from Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2020 down 8.75% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2020 down 4.8% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2019.

Ceejay Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.88 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.30 in December 2019.

Ceejay Finance shares closed at 92.55 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 2.89% returns over the last 6 months