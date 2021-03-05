English
Ceejay Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, down 14.72% Y-o-Y

March 05, 2021 / 09:48 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ceejay Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in December 2020 down 14.72% from Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2020 down 8.75% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2020 down 4.8% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2019.

Ceejay Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.88 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.30 in December 2019.

Ceejay Finance shares closed at 92.55 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 2.89% returns over the last 6 months

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations4.083.714.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.083.714.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.780.680.86
Depreciation0.040.040.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies----0.09
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.970.941.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.292.062.46
Other Income0.050.020.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.342.082.46
Interest0.520.550.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.831.531.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.831.531.82
Tax0.490.360.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.341.171.47
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.341.171.47
Equity Share Capital3.453.453.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.883.384.30
Diluted EPS3.883.384.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.883.384.30
Diluted EPS3.883.384.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ceejay Finance #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
first published: Mar 5, 2021 09:33 am

