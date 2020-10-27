172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ceat-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-1965-13-crore-up-19-44-y-o-y-6024321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ceat Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,965.13 crore, up 19.44% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ceat are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,965.13 crore in September 2020 up 19.44% from Rs. 1,645.31 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.15 crore in September 2020 up 158.27% from Rs. 65.88 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 294.75 crore in September 2020 up 56.84% from Rs. 187.93 crore in September 2019.

Ceat EPS has increased to Rs. 42.06 in September 2020 from Rs. 16.29 in September 2019.

Ceat shares closed at 1,127.40 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 42.29% returns over the last 6 months and 17.66% over the last 12 months.

Ceat
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,965.131,066.541,645.31
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,965.131,066.541,645.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,048.59443.51958.92
Purchase of Traded Goods4.911.055.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.25204.2111.42
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost158.88138.70112.22
Depreciation83.9172.9761.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses466.47179.89386.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax206.6226.21108.90
Other Income4.2217.6217.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax210.8443.83125.99
Interest44.4042.8129.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax166.441.0296.49
Exceptional Items---21.71-0.81
P/L Before Tax166.44-20.6995.68
Tax-3.71-6.0929.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities170.15-14.6065.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period170.15-14.6065.88
Equity Share Capital40.4540.4540.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS42.06-3.6116.29
Diluted EPS42.06-3.6116.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS42.06-3.6116.29
Diluted EPS42.06-3.6116.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 06:33 pm

