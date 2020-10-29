Ceat Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,965.13 crore, up 19.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,965.13 crore in September 2020 up 19.44% from Rs. 1,645.31 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.15 crore in September 2020 up 158.27% from Rs. 65.88 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 294.75 crore in September 2020 up 56.84% from Rs. 187.93 crore in September 2019.

Ceat EPS has increased to Rs. 42.06 in September 2020 from Rs. 16.29 in September 2019.

Ceat shares closed at 1,147.95 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 46.59% returns over the last 6 months and 18.77% over the last 12 months.